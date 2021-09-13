Prosecutor charges second man in deadly shooting outside Springfield convenience store in mid-August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a second man in a deadly shooting in west Springfield in mid-August.

Cody J. Westmoreland, 24, faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and felony robbery in the death of Jason E. Masters, 49, of Springfield. Garrett Austin Eagle, 22, also faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Masters.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Kearney Street outside of a convenience store shortly around 2 p.m. on August 13. At the scene, officers found Masters wounded in a truck. He was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video placed Eagle at the scene. He told authorities he was not the shooter, but did not want to give up the shooter’s name. Eagle says the shooting happened over money Masters owed.

Investigators say Westmoreland told detectives Eagle was the one who pulled the trigger. Investigators say Westmoreland said Masters owed Eagle money.

Police in Fair Grove arrested Westmoreland. Law enforcement considers him a persistent offender.

