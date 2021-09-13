Search continues for two men possibly connected to burglary, vehicle theft in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Early Saturday morning, thieves broke into a house, stole property, and attempted to steal a trailer and multiple cars in eastern Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Randall Redding and Roger Christ, both who are wanted for questioning over the series of crimes. Douglas County Sheriff, Chris Degase, said both men could be armed and dangerous.

“They do have some violent past criminal histories,” said Degase. “At the time, they were not armed. There was no physical confrontation or anything there.”

Degase said both men have previous assault charges, and one has multiple weapons violations.

“Roger Christ has 19 prior arrests. He’s been in prison multiple times,” said Degase. “Randall Redding, has 17 prior criminal arrests, he’s been to prison several times.”

Saturday’s crimes happened off of Highway V and Highway 95 in Eastern Douglas County. The sheriff’s office says two men were trying to steal a trailer and multiple cars.

But, Degase said a family friend of the landowner confronted them and actually knew one of the suspects.

“So they went down there and attempted to talk to him,” said Degase. “So they knew one of the suspects and then they didn’t know the other one, so they were able to paint a picture.”

Sheriff Degase said this helped deputies recognize the men, as they deal with them frequently.

“These are the things that get frustrating to us because we’re dealing with these same people, over and over. When they’re turned out of prison, all they’re doing is creating more victims,” said Degase. “So of course, we want to get them caught here. So we don’t create any additional victims in Douglas County.”

Degase said they believe the two men are in Wright County and police are actively searching for them.

If you know anything about these two men or their whereabouts, call 911 or or nearest law enforcement agency immediately.

