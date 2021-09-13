Advertisement

Springfield Cardinals close out home finale for 2021 season with 8-1 victory over Arkansas

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals have closed out the home portion of their 2021 schedule with an 8-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers.

Dakota Hudson, making his second rehab appearance for Springfield, fired five innings of one-run ball for the victory. Leandro Cedeno, Matt Koperniak and Malcolm Nunez led the offense with two hits each. Cedeno also drove in four runs.

The Cardinals will play one final six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, which is scheduled from Sept. 14-19.

