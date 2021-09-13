Advertisement

Teenager dies in fiery crash in Webster County

(KWTX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager died in a one-car fiery crash in Webster County.

Troopers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on September 10 off of Oaklawn Road, two miles east of Seymour.

Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The car traveled off of the roadway and struck a fence, then a tree. The car then caught fire.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has not released the driver’s name.

