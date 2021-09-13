Advertisement

US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on Jan. 6.

The police chief said the fencing will go up soon and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The demonstration is scheduled for September 18, the intelligence information that we’re aware of and a little bit about our operational plan about what we plan to do….” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said. “The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after.”

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Louis-Elliott.
UPDATE: Teen found safe after being reported missing from Ozark, Mo.
generic
Springfield bomb squad recovers ‘possible explosive device’ from McDaniel Lake
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Camdenton bartender dies after being struck by utility vehicle last weekend
The couple told the judge they had successfully been co-parenting their younger daughter and...
Judge denies divorce, saying they ‘might be able to work this out’
Fisherman catches Grenade at McDaniel Lake, Springfield bomb squad responds
Fishermen ‘shocked’ after finding suspected explosive in McDaniel Lake

Latest News

Monday is the first day back of the new school year for thousands of children in the New York...
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
Republican Rep. Mark Samsel pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanor charges of disorderly...
Lawmaker accused of kicking boy pleads guilty to 3 charges
Siggi, a puppy born with rare inverted paws, got a new leash on life.
Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Teenager dies in fiery crash in Webster County