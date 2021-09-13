What you need to know about CWD this upcoming deer season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it doesn’t feel like fall outside, one deer hunting season is about to open.

It is just a couple of days away from the beginning of deer archery season, and that season is split into two different parts.

The first begins Wednesday through November 12.

The second is from November 24th through January 15.

Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation recommends touching base one final time with any private land-owners about hunting on their property, including whether or not it’s ok to field dress the deer on their land.

“It’s removing the entrails, and you know, that’s a very valuable part of deer hunting,” said Skalicky. “It’s much easier to move the deer. But if you’re not familiar with what that is, and you come the day after somebody’s hunted there, and you have a pile of deer guts on your property, that can actually turn you off of letting this person hunt again, even though this person did nothing wrong.”

As in years past, the Department of Conservation is keeping an eye out for chronic wasting disease.

Submitting samples is voluntary, at least during archery season.

“It will be mandatory the opening weekend of the November firearm season,” said Skalicky. “But there is, obviously, CWD doesn’t happen two days in November, it, you know, can happen throughout the season, so we are still looking for it.”

If you’re doing your hunting near the Springfield area and do want to volunteer a sample, you can contact the Missouri Department of Conservation and let agents know you’re on the way. They will take that sample for you. If you’re outside the Springfield area, the department has a list on its website of available sites.

