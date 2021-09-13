Advertisement

Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tiffanie Keithly, 30, of Billings was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44.

Troopers say Keithley’s motorcycle ran off the interstate and hit a median cable.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, but the patrol put in their report that they didn’t know when the crash happened.

