Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tiffanie Keithly, 30, of Billings was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44.

Troopers say Keithley’s motorcycle ran off the interstate and hit a median cable.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday, but the patrol put in their report that they didn’t know when the crash happened.

