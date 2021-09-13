On Your Side: Driver beware, know about this car warranty notice

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Perhaps you got this letter in the mail. It says you need to activate your vehicle service contract. Instead of paying up, a couple in Douglas County steered the notice to On Your Side.

At first, Jeanne and Tim Scrivner thought it was a government notice.

“My first thought was it was the state wanting information,” said Jeanne Scrivner. “Just a plain white envelope. Had nothing on it. I looked for a company name, didn’t see anything,” she said.

It reads, ‘Response to this notice requested’. It’s about their Vehicle Service Contract. ‘By neglecting to activate your coverage you will be at risk of being financially liable for any and all repairs after your factory warranty expires’. It goes on to say ‘We reserve the right to revoke your eligibility for service coverage if you do not meet our criteria. Call within five days.’

“Right away it’s kind of threatening almost,” said Tim Scrivner.

On Your Side called the number on the notice. It’s another car warranty ad program. We’ve told you about these before. This is the latest one arriving in mailboxes. You might be asked to pay up to $300 a month toward a vehicle maintenance program.

“If you put that money away and when you break down, you could probably handle it,” said Jeanne Scrivner.

Here’s the other thing, it’s not clear if your favorite mechanic will honor the program. Some of these extended warranties do not cover normal wear and tear.

Remember, property records are public information. Some of these flyers show your VIN, make and model. It can be really hard to get your money back in these situations because you’ll likely have to agree to a contract.

