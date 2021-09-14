Bow hunting season starts this week in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bow hunting season opens Wednesday, September 15. And the Greene County sheriff shared important reminders.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says deputies encounter trespassing, dumping in unlicensed areas and check person and vehicles the most during the season.

“No person shall dispose of any ashes, garbage, rubbish or refuse at any place except a disposal area license as provided in sections,” said Sheriff Arnott.

STS Outdoor, a local gun and archery shop, says share safety tips for the upcoming season.

“A bow is just not a toy,” said Joe Goaed, owner of STS outdoor guns and archery. “You need to make sure your strings are in good shape, be careful with putting your broadhead together so you are not cutting yourself.”

Goaed says hunters have been gearing up for bow season ever since the fourth of July.

“It’s kind of like a light switch goes off in these hunters heads and they come to get their bows ready,” said Goaed.

Goaed reminds hunters it is important to not trespass and to carry your tags with you at all times.

“You do not want to go to the woods without your hunting permit and you want to make sure you have your tags,” said Goaed. “Pay attention to the land that you’re on if you give me if you don’t have permission to hunt a private land somewhere you need to stay off.”

