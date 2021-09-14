Branson, Hollister High School students explore EMT career path through OTC Table Rock Campus

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Juniors and seniors at Branson and Hollister High School may explore a career in healthcare through Ozark Technical Community College Table Rock Campus’s EMT Program.

Hollister students say they spend half the day on OTC campus learning how to be an emergency medical technician and the other half is spent back a their high school.

Hollister senior Makaila Shepard says she is excited about the program because she plans to go into nursing and thinks this will be a stepping stone towards that career.

”You have an opportunity and you have skills that students normally won’t have going into a regular high school,” Makaila Shepard said.

Shepard says so far they have learned CPR and will soon begin patient simulations.

”We’re going to do clinical hours later on in the year, right now we’re learning medical terminology and we learned about the human body today,” Shepard said.

She says at the end of the program they’ll even have the opportunity to become EMT certified.

”(They) actually can get a job at Cox or Mercy,” said Shepard.

Ozark Technical Community College Table Rock Campus President Rob Griffith says this is the first year the program is open to high school students.

”It’s important for high school juniors and seniors to start getting a jump on healthcare careers because we have massive labor shortages throughout healthcare,” Rob Griffith said.

Griffith says some students may complete the training and become an EMT but others may go a different route.

”Some of them may go into paramedic training some of them may go into something totally different but this is an entry point,” Griffith said.

During clinical rotations students will get the chance to work with current medical technicians for example, those with the Taney County Ambulance District.

”They’ll be doing a lot of ride-a-longs and they’ll move toward helping not just riding along, but assisting with the emergency care as they near the end of their training,” said Griffith.

He says although para-medicine is usually dominated by men, this year’s class is unique as it has two guys and seven girls in the program.

