Brookline Fire Department begins hiring new firefighters after tax levy approved

BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - The Brookline fire Department is now hiring.

Voters approved a 50-cent tax levy increase in August for additional firefighters.

The district reports an increase in call volume, covering parts of west Springfield and the Republic area. The fire department’s board recently changed the department from volunteer to full-time firefighters.

The tax levy increase will allow them to create six new full-time positions. They opened up the application process about a week ago and will continue accepting applications for about another week before hiring begins. The chief plans to add three more positions next year. Firefighters will work 48 hour shifts.

Applicants must have passed Firefighter I and II. The chief prefers applicants also have EMT-B.

“This is new history for us, and we’re excited to be here,” said Jamie Kilburn, Brookline Fire Chief. “We really appreciate the trust the public has put into us, and that’s the only reason we’re able to do this today.”

Some of the funding from the tax levy increase will also go to things like equipment. And the fire district would eventually like to more strategically locate its fire stations. Brookline Fire Department hopes to be fully staffed by January.

If you are interested in applying for one of the open positions, we will have more info in the story at our website and news app. To learn more, visit the district’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BrooklineFire/ or reach out to Captain of Operations Will Glenn at wglenn@brooklinefpd.com for an application.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.