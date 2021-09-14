Advertisement

South Springfield intersection getting safety medians to aid in traffic congestion

City of Springfield traffic engineers hope traffic control medians at the intersection of El Camino Alto Drive and Lyon Avenue will ease up some congestion and make it safer for drivers.(City of Springfield)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City of Springfield traffic engineers hope traffic control medians at the intersection of El Camino Alto Drive and Lyon Avenue near Sam’s Club and Academy Sports will ease congestion and make it safer for drivers.

The installation will start at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews hope to complete overnight. Early Thursday commuters may see some cleanup and traffic cones.

The Lakewood and Campbell intersection was closed for more than a year, so traffic backups on El Camino Alto have been worse. These roads reopened. And the hope is combined with the new installations will ease congestion.

These roads are part of The Ridge development added to that intersection.

“So when a developer comes in we make sure the impact of their development is minimized and at least makes the traffic no worse in the area,” Brett Foster, City of Springfield traffic engineer says. “In this case we feel like it will make it better because it provides several opportunities to get out of this area and back to Campbell Avenue or Route 160.”

Area businesses are glad improvements are happening.

“Any time the city of Springfield can get ahead of the congestion challenges that there might be in the area that’s a huge advantage to the retailers and the citizens of Springfield,” Leigh Daniels, wwner of All About Dogs and Cats says. “Just being able to stay ahead of it and being able to deal with the progress in advance of any challenges it may make. So I think they are on the right track.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

