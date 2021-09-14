ON YOUR SIDE: CoxHealth warns you about new phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth is warning the public of a phone scam happening in southwest Missouri.

CoxHealth reporting numerous people received calls fro someone attempting to connect about various health issues, such as pain management, or to sell medical equipment (specifically braces, such as for backs). They even “spoofed” CoxHealth’s name so that on caller ID. The number appears to be identified with the health system. They claim to be connected with CoxHealth, and are contacting them on behalf of a physician, and may ask for Medicare and/or a Social Security number.

CoxHealth reminds you:

· CoxHealth departments that handle medical devices do not “cold call” patients who do not have a physician’s order for medical equipment.

· Patients who do have an order for medical equipment and have a concern about a call should double check with their physician’s office before accepting any services or equipment over the phone.

· CoxHealth will not call and proactively offer discounts for payment by credit card.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.