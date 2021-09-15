Advertisement

4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip.

He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with a healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

They’ll soar 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles.

Liftoff is set for Wednesday night from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel
Sunshine will return today, but temperatures this afternoon will be down to the lower 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain drying up again
Tiffanie Keithley.
Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for...
Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years

Latest News

The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the 3rd-degree murder conviction of an ex-Minneapolis cop...
Minn. Supreme Court reverses 3rd-degree murder conviction of ex-cop who killed Australian woman
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Emails reveal conflict over Missouri LGBTQ history exhibit
A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for rushing into a burning home to save...
Police officer’s bodycam captures his rescue of man from burning home
Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri
Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort