Advertisement

Arkansas: 36 new COVID deaths and 1,544 new COVID-19 cases

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 36 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

The Department of Health said the state’s death toll from COVID-19 now totals 7,334 since the pandemic began. The state’s coronavirus cases rose by 1,544 to 477,191 total since the pandemic began.

Arkansas ranks 15th nationally for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 11 of the deaths announced Tuesday were delayed reports, with two occurring as far back as June.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital dropped by 16 to 1,097. There are 432 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state and 281 on ventilators. There are 33 ICU beds available in the state, and Hutchinson said at least 14 are equipped for COVID-19 patients.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Keithley.
Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44
A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for...
Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years
A few strong, possibly severe storms are expected tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Tonight Then Cooler
Fisherman catches Grenade at McDaniel Lake, Springfield bomb squad responds
Fishermen ‘shocked’ after finding suspected explosive in McDaniel Lake
Cody J. Westmoreland, 24, faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action,...
Prosecutor charges second man in deadly shooting outside Springfield convenience store in mid-August

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,550 cases
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Federal mandates fuel resistance to vaccinations