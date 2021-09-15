Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring 5,000 to keep up with outdoor demand

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time Outfitters as outdoor recreation remains an extremely popular activity for millions of Americans.

During a National Hiring Event on Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail locations across the U.S. will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution and contact center positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions are available in all of the company’s locations.

You can apply at basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

Team benefits for Outfitters include:

  • Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off
  • Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay
  • Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms. Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

