Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s hiring 5,000 to keep up with outdoor demand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time Outfitters as outdoor recreation remains an extremely popular activity for millions of Americans.

During a National Hiring Event on Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail locations across the U.S. will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution and contact center positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions are available in all of the company’s locations.

You can apply at basspro.com/careers . Walk-ins are also welcome. All applicants must be at least 18-years-old.

Team benefits for Outfitters include:

Merchandise discounts up to 45 percent off

Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay

Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among “America’s Best Employers” as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms. Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

