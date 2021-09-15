CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County burglar?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Chester Lee Lowe, 38 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive charged with burglary. Officers are looking for 38-year-old Chester Lee Lowe. He’s wanted in Greene County on warrants for having drugs and violating probation.

Detectives say Lowe is also a suspect in thefts and tends to hang out in Springfield, Nixa and Republic. If you’ve seen Chester Lowe, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps police arrest him.

