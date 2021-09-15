Advertisement

Emails reveal conflict over Missouri LGBTQ history exhibit

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Emails sent by Missouri State Museum employees show they tried to defend an LGBTQ history exhibit before state officials ordered it removed from the state Capitol.

The Kansas City Star reports it obtained emails showing how state officials reacted after questions were raised about the exhibit. State officials have said the exhibit was removed after only four days because the museum did not follow a state law that requires the Board of Public Buildings to approve installations. However, minutes of the board’s meetings show it has not been asked to approve museum exhibits for years.

The emails do not name the specific state official that ordered the exhibit removed.

