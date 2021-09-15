Finley Farms & The Ozark Mill announce grand opening celebration

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Finley Farms & The Ozark Mill announced a fall festival-inspired grand opening.

It will happen October 7 through October 10. The four-day celebration will include a concert by The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, farm-inspired food, a curated marketplace, live music by local musicians, hands-on workshops, farm tours, family friendly activities and more.

“We are so excited to have the community come out and celebrate the grand opening of The Ozark Mill,” said Megan Stack. “We couldn’t think of anyone better than The Ozark Mountain Daredevils to kick off the festivities in true Ozarks fashion. Between the food, drinks, marketplace and workshop, there’s a little something for everyone.”

The ticketed event is open to the public, with general admission starting at $5 and free entry for kids ages 12 and under. To purchase tickets or see the schedule of events, visit finleyfarmsmo.com/grand-opening.

Throughout the sprawling gathering place, guests will also find photo ops, educational experiences, food trucks, critter corrals, a beer garden and more. Additionally, guests will be able to connect with nature by taking a walk across the historic Riverside Bridge to The Chapel, a wooded venue located on the banks of the Finley River. Overflow parking will be available at Finley River Park.

Thursday, October 7

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. | The Workshop open to the public



11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | The Ozark Mill open to the public



5 p.m. | Gates open, $35 general admission



6 p.m. | Ribbon cutting and remarks by the Morris family



7 p.m. | Music by Nate Fredrick, Springfield native turned Nashville singer/songwriter



8 p.m. | Concert by The Ozark Mountain Daredevils



Friday, October 8

7 a.m. – 8 p.m. | The Workshop open



11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | The Ozark Mill open



5 PM | Gates open, $5 general admission, kids 12 and under free



7 p.m. | Family movie night featuring Hocus Pocus and s’mores



Additional programming includes a critter corral, farm tours and kids activities



Saturday, October 9

7 a.m. | Gates open, $5 general admission, kids 12 and under free



7 a.m. – 8 p.m. | The Workshop open



9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | The Marketplace featuring live music and a critter corral



11 a.m. – 9 p.m. | The Ozark Mill open



6 p.m. | Music by Maddi Warren featuring Alli Butler



7 p.m.| Concert by Dawson Hollow



Additional programming includes standup paddleboarding on the Finley River, a botanical printmaking workshop, farm tours and kids activities. Music by Brian Bulger, Dallas Jones & Jimmy Rea and Joe Majerus.



Sunday, October 10

7 a.m. | Gates open, $5 general admission, kids 12 and under free



7 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Workshop open



9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Marketplace featuring live music and a critter corral



11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Ozark Mill open



Additional programming includes sunrise yoga, a houseplant and propagation workshop, farm tours and kids activities. Music by Bryan Copeland, Abbey Waterworth and Lyal Strickland.



