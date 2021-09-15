Advertisement

Fire destroys The Landing in Van Buren; State Fire Marshal’s Office contacted

A massive early morning fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing in Van Buren on Wednesday, Sept. 15.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews from all over Missouri were called in to battle what appears to be a massive fire at The Landing in Van Buren.

Crews first got the call at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15.

According to Van Buren Fire Chief Curt Majors, when crews arrived the fire was out of control.

Even with the efforts of many firefighters, Chief Majors said it was just too big to handle.

The massive fire destroyed the restaurant and the main building at The Landing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted.

No injuries have been reported.

Highway 60 was closed for close to four hours to allow firefighters to battle the blaze.

The highway is now back open.

Photos from viewers show a massive amount of smoke and a large glow of flames at The Landing.

According to The Landing’s website, their lodge and facilities is a popular summertime destination for canoeing, kayaking, tube floating and whitewater rafting on the Current River.

During the Fall, The Landing is also known to host deer hunters.

According to a post on The Landing’s Facebook page, float trips and dining are at an end for the rest of the year.

The Landing also thanked the first responders who worked through the night and so many who have reached out to them.

It has been a devastating night. Thank you to so many who have reached out. No one was injured and we are all safe, just...

Posted by The Landing - Current River on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

