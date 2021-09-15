Advertisement

Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse

By Kylee Dedmon and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATOKA, Oklahoma (KXII/Gray News) – Country superstar Reba McEntire had to be evacuated on a fire ladder from a second-story window Tuesday afternoon.

According to KXII, Coby Scherrill and McEntire were touring a historic building for a future project when the stairwell from the second to the third story collapsed.

“Oh, it was pretty scary,” Scherrill recalled. “I was worried about who was downstairs and how bad it was.”

People inside the building were trapped on whatever floor they were on at the time of the stairwell collapse.

The fire department had to help people out the second-story window and down the ladder.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but the emergency management director said everyone else is OK, including McEntire.

“Hearing that she was OK was a complete relief on that part,” said Sara Jackson who works at a restaurant across the street.

Jackson could see the fire trucks on the surveillance cameras from her business and was concerned about the country singer’s wellbeing.

Scherrill told KXII the building had been there for over 100 years.

“It seemed weak, but we did not realize how weak it was until several people had gone down it and then we heard the crash and saw the stairs fall,” Scherrill said.

Details about the project McEntire was reportedly looking to use the building for are unclear.

