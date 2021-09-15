Advertisement

Investigators determine grenade found in Springfield’s McDaniel Lake not linked to criminal activity

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Springfield Fire Department say an explosive device found in Lake Springfield was a grenade.

A man found the grenade near a bridge while magnetic fishing on McDaniel Lake on September 12. The activity consists of searching for metal objects submerged in water.

Springfield Fire Marshal Ben Basham said the bomb squad determined it was a grenade. However, Basham says it is not linked to any suspicious activity.

The Springfield Bomb Squad detonated the grenade shortly after the discovery.

