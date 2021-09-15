Johnny Morris inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri inducted Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris into its Hall of Famous Missourians.

Speaker of the House and Springfield native Elijah Haahr hosted the ceremony on Wednesday.

Morris started Bass Pro in 1972 by selling fishing tackle out of the back of his father’s store in Springfield. Since then, Morris earned a reputation as one of the most visionary and influential retailers of the last 50 years.

Bass Pro Shops operates 200 retail stores and marine centers across North America. In 1978, Johnny revolutionized the marine industry with Tracker, the world’s best-selling fishing boats.

A leading conservationist nationally, in 2019 The National Audubon Society awarded Johnny with its prestigious Audubon Medal for his lifelong efforts to protect wildlife habitat and connect more people to the great outdoors. He also was recognized by the State of Missouri as a Master Conservationist in 1993.

