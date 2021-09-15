Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: One family is missing two of its cats

By Leigh Moody
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it’s double the heartbreak for one family. They’re missing two of their cats and begging for any information to bring them home.

You’ll find rescue cats inside and outside Sandra Rathbun’s home, living peacefully alongside several rescue dogs.

“This one my daughter rescued.”

But two members of this blended family are missing. A calico named Reece’s disappeared first on May 4th.

Sandra tells us, “my husband looked all around the area to make sure she wasn’t run over. And we looked all through the neighborhood, up in high trees. We thought maybe a dog had ran her up a tree.”

Sandra put fliers on her house and all over her neighborhood off Fort, near Chestnut.

We’ve also featured her all over the Leigh’s Lost and Found page. The search went into its second month and then another of Sandra’s cats disappeared.

“She had kittens here and was a very good mother, she wouldn’t leave them for over 20 minutes at a time.”

Milky Way is a gray tabby. She went outside the night of July 16th and never returned.

“It’s almost like someone picked them up and took them. It’s really weird. It’s like they just disappeared.”

Sandra keeps her eyes peeled all the time for her two cats.

“Everywhere I go I’m looking for them, I’m looking on people’s porch.”

And she’s asking you to keep yours peeled too. She’s willing to do almost anything, to get them back.

“I don’t have a lot but I’d be willing to give whatever I could.”

If you see either of these cats or have any information, contact Sandra at the facebook link below.

Sandra Rathbun's facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

