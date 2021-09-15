Advertisement

Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death

FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. Noor, was convicted of third-degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.(Leila Navidi | Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman in 2017.

Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

But he appealed the murder conviction, saying the charge was meant for cases in which a defendant’s actions are directed at more than one person.

The court’s ruling Wednesday could give Derek Chauvin grounds to appeal his third-degree murder conviction in George Floyd’s death, but that would have little tangible impact since Chauvin was also convicted of the more serious count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel
Sunshine will return today, but temperatures this afternoon will be down to the lower 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain drying up again
Tiffanie Keithley.
Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for...
Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years

Latest News

Simone Biles, from left, and McKayla Maroney arrive to deliver testimony about the Larry Nassar...
Olympic gymnasts point out Nassar abuse case failures in remarks before Senate panel
Former U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney urged accountability for those who covered up...
McKayla Maroney slams 'coverup' in Larry Nassar abuse case
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Emails reveal conflict over Missouri LGBTQ history exhibit
A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for rushing into a burning home to save...
Police officer’s bodycam captures his rescue of man from burning home