Moms and Money: C St. City Market

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While many people are at home sleeping on Saturday mornings, C St. in Springfield is a flurry of activity.

“Well, normally we have several produce stands,” said Marella Vineyard, the market manager. “But we also have people who make their own things here at the market.”

Vendors display their locally made goods each Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Saturdays from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, April through November. C St. City Market is also known as the “sweetest little market in town.”

“People also sell meat that is actually from their own farms, like pork, chicken, hamburger,” said Vineyard. “We have African dress from other countries that they sell here as well and then a lot of baked goods.”

A weekly tradition of people from all walks of life coming together.

“This market has been here at least 20 years and I have some vendors who have been here over 12″ said Vineyard.

One of those vendors is Susi Caregnato, the owner of Soozeezbeez Honey Beetique.

“All of the honey comes from my hives and it’s actually raw,” said Caregnato. “So that just means it’s unheated, unfiltered. It’s great for coughs, allergies, colds, sore throats, things like that.”

She’s been a vendor at the market for four years but recently opened her own brick-and-mortar store on C St.

“I built up a customer base, which I would recommend for anybody starting a business,” said Caregnato. “It gives you a feel for what customers like and also gives you a feel for, you know, which ones will do the best.”

Susi said the best part of the market is the people who come to visit.

“You really get to know the families,” said Caregnato. “I know there’s new people all the time, but I just consider them as new friends. But you get to see the same people in this community all the time. So it’s like going to Sunday dinner with your family because you see the same families every week.”

