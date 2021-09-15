Off-duty firefighter rescues woman from intentionally set house fire in Barry County, Mo.

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - An off-duty firefighter rescued a woman from a house fire in Shell Knob investigators believe was intentionally set.

Firefighters with the Central Crossing Fire Department and Barry County deputies responded to the disturbance, then house fire in the Stallion Bluff area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a man intentionally set the house on fire during a domestic disturbance. The fire trapped a woman in an upstairs bedroom. A neighbor, also a Central Crossing firefighter, rescued the woman from the house using his ladder. A sheriff’s deputy responding to the disturbance found the man inside the home. The man suffered serious burns. Emergency crews transported him to a Springfield hospital.

The fire extensively damaged the home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.