Advertisement

Off-duty firefighter rescues woman from intentionally set house fire in Barry County, Mo.

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Dept.
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Dept.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) - An off-duty firefighter rescued a woman from a house fire in Shell Knob investigators believe was intentionally set.

Firefighters with the Central Crossing Fire Department and Barry County deputies responded to the disturbance, then house fire in the Stallion Bluff area around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a man intentionally set the house on fire during a domestic disturbance. The fire trapped a woman in an upstairs bedroom. A neighbor, also a Central Crossing firefighter, rescued the woman from the house using his ladder. A sheriff’s deputy responding to the disturbance found the man inside the home. The man suffered serious burns. Emergency crews transported him to a Springfield hospital.

The fire extensively damaged the home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel
Highs back to the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain drying up again
Tiffanie Keithley.
Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for...
Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years

Latest News

Police investigate death of man in Marionville, Mo.
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows us a beautiful fall decoration in the garden.
Garden Spot: Down in the milo patch
Garden Spot: Down in the milo patch
Highs back to the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain drying up again
Sunrise Beach Police Department introduces new child safety seat program