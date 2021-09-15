One man found dead after a disturbance in Marionville, Mo

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Police found the body of a 50-year-old man at a house after they were called to a disturbance Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of South Central just before midnight. The victim had several lacerations.

Police are looking for the suspect, they have not released their name. Investigators don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

The weapon that was believed to have been used has been found.

The Aurora and Marionville Police Department is working in conjunction with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on the investigation.

