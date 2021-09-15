Advertisement

Ozark Transportation Organization asks for public comment on Destination 2045

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks Transportation Organization is putting the final touches on its 2045 Destination Plan. The plan is a five-year update to the Long Range Transportation Plan, which focuses on the needs and priorities in Greene and Christian Counties.

”It has also outlines policies and things that we look at over the next few years and how we recommend projects get built,” said Natasha Longpine with Ozarks Transportation Organization. “So if we’re looking at complete streets or know what other safety considerations to take into account.”

The organization will be accepting public comments until 5 p.m. on Wednesday before going before the board on Thursday for approval. Principal planner Natasha Longpine asks those commenting to give context on why they agree or disagree on a project.

”I would rather see this or can you include these considerations or here is why this project maybe isn’t a good fit for my neighborhood or my community,” said Longpine. “Or please consider this project because we have these problems or we just love the fact there’s trails going places. Those kind of specifics are really helpful to us.”

Over the next five years, Longpine said there’s several opportunities for roadways to expand in Greene and Christian County. She said some of the projects in the Destination 2045 draft is expanding trails and improving safety on roadways like Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. Along with expanding lanes on I-44 between Glenstone and U.S. 65.

”So I-44 is a big one,” said Longpine. “We really are actually in the process of trying to work on how we can get funding to wide it and make it safer and have more room especially to maneuver if there are crashes, ways that we can safely take traffic through Springfield and southwest Missouri so that’s a big one.”

Destination 2045 Plan

To add add a public comment on Destination 2045 Plan click here.

To email about a public comment on Destination 2045 Plan click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

