Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a woman at a Springfield motel.

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.

Investigators say circumstances surrounding the death are unknown. A spokeswoman for the Springfield Police Department says this is not a natural death.

Stay tuned for more developments.

