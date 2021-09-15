Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the death of a woman at a Springfield motel.

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.

Investigators say circumstances surrounding the death are unknown. A spokeswoman for the Springfield Police Department says this is not a natural death.

Stay tuned for more developments.

