Advertisement

Sixth child dies of COVID-19 in Missouri

(Forrest County School District)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another child has died of COVID-19 in Missouri as the virus sickens record numbers of youths in the state.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said the child died last week in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that task force officials wouldn’t reveal any more information such as the child’s age, citing privacy concerns. The death brings the total number of Missouri children younger than 18 who have died from COVID-19 to six.

Health officials are blaming the more infectious delta variant and schools not taking steps to reduce spread such as requiring masks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel
Sunshine will return today, but temperatures this afternoon will be down to the lower 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain drying up again
Tiffanie Keithley.
Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for...
Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years

Latest News

New estimates show preventable costs for treating hospitalized, unvaccinated patients reached...
1 in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19 as hospitals struggle
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Arkansas: 36 new COVID deaths and 1,544 new COVID-19 cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,500+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,550 cases
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween