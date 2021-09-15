Storms knock out power to several hundred customers across the Ozarks Wednesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -City Utility crews are repairing power poles damaged by a strong storm that pushed through the Ozarks. Winds up to 40 miles per hour hit Springfield around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

CU crews were repairing two broken poles after a tree fell on power lines on East Berkeley Street south of Mercy Hospital. Damage is also being reported in the area of Cherry and Oak Grove on the east side of the city.

City Utilities is reporting a couple dozen outages as of 5:00 a.m. More than 300 customers lost power earlier in the morning.

Liberty Utilities also had several hundred outages earlier in the morning, that number is down to nearly 90 as of 5:00 a.m.

