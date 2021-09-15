Advertisement

Sunrise Beach Police Department introduces new child safety seat program

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department announced it will participate in a statewide crackdown on child restraint violations. It also introduced a new child seat safety program.

The state recognizes September 19-25 as Child Passenger Safety Week. The department will add extra officers on the road searching for child safety seat violations.

Crashes are one of the leading cause of deaths for children. The proper use of a booster seat can reduce the risk of serious injuries by 45% for children aged 4-8 years when compared with a standard seat belt by itself. Missouri law requires all children under the age of eight to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 pounds or 4′9″ tall.

The Sunrise Beach Police Department recently introduced its own child safety program. Officer Tim North became a National Certified Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspector through Safe Kids Worldwide. The department offers free safety seat inspections by appointment for no charge. The department will also offer free convertible or booster seats to those in need at no charge.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel
Highs back to the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain drying up again
Tiffanie Keithley.
Woman from Billings, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash on I-44
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A woman from Taney county is now accused of abusing and neglecting her husband and daughter for...
Forysth, Mo. woman accused of abusing and neglecting husband, daughter for years

Latest News

Police investigate death of man in Marionville, Mo.
Fassnight Creek Farms' Dan Bigbee shows us a beautiful fall decoration in the garden.
Garden Spot: Down in the milo patch
Garden Spot: Down in the milo patch
Highs back to the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain drying up again