Sunrise Beach Police Department introduces new child safety seat program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Sunrise Beach Police Department announced it will participate in a statewide crackdown on child restraint violations. It also introduced a new child seat safety program.

The state recognizes September 19-25 as Child Passenger Safety Week. The department will add extra officers on the road searching for child safety seat violations.

Crashes are one of the leading cause of deaths for children. The proper use of a booster seat can reduce the risk of serious injuries by 45% for children aged 4-8 years when compared with a standard seat belt by itself. Missouri law requires all children under the age of eight to be in an appropriate child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 pounds or 4′9″ tall.

The Sunrise Beach Police Department recently introduced its own child safety program. Officer Tim North became a National Certified Child Passenger Safety Seat Inspector through Safe Kids Worldwide. The department offers free safety seat inspections by appointment for no charge. The department will also offer free convertible or booster seats to those in need at no charge.

