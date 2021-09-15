Advertisement

The explanation behind latest loud boom in the Ozarks Wednesday

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happened again. Another loud boom hit the Ozarks.

Callers to the KY3 newsroom say they felt this one around midday. The general area where it was felt included Greene, Polk, Webster and Laclede Counties.

KY3 asked Boeing in St. Louis if it was them? It was. They released this statement to KY3 News:

“On a mission authorized by the United States Government in support of a customer contract, a Boeing crew in a training flight operated a 90 second test of an F-15 at that time.”

These tests flights have become normal in the Ozarks.

