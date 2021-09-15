On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner appears in court, accused of not finishing barns

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Bolivar businessman accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers was in court.

This all started earlier this summer when we told you about Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures. He builds barns. Dozens of customers paid thousands. No work was done. Or the work was what they call shoddy.

The Missouri Attorney General filed thirteen felony charges against Fellers for deceptive business practices. This was Fellers first court appearance for criminal charges in Missouri. With his hands crossed behind his back, the judge read him his rights.

You might remember from our previous reports, this is not his first time dealing with the law. He pleaded guilty to similar charges in Oklahoma. He’s on probation there.

One customer was in the Polk County courtroom.

“I was floored that he showed up,” said Frank Doorn. He paid Fellers nearly $34,000. He drove about an hour for this five minute hearing.

“To make sure he was held accountable. Make sure he doesn’t get off with it,” he said.

In 2019, The Oklahoma Attorney General filed charges against Fellers. Court papers show, he pleaded guilty to embezzlement, home repair fraud and a pattern of criminal offenses. Following these Missouri charges, an Oklahoma District Attorney filed a motion to revoke his suspended sentence. If a judge agrees, he might spend time behind bars. He did have a warrant. He posted the $10,000 bond last week.

“Of our money, yeah,” said Doorn. “He runs around, robbing Peter to pay Paul. I’m sure he’ll do it again unless they actually lock him up for it this time.”

This afternoon, an attorney filed on Feller’s behalf, not guilty. Fellers declined to talk to me on camera.

In June, he told KY3′s Ashley Reynolds customers would have their money back and barns built. In that interview he said he did not pay court fees with customer deposits.

“I have nothing to hide. I’m pretty open here. It’s not a scam,” said Fellers.

Fellers is scheduled to be in an Oklahoma courtroom later this month. A Missouri courtroom next month.

