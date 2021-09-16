Greene County asks for community input for American Rescue Plan Act funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Commission wants to hear from community members on what should be done with its American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Greene County will receive just shy of $57 million from the US Treasury distribution for COVID-19 relief. Grant administrator Lyle Foster said the funding has to go towards these specific categories:

public health response

COVID-19 mitigation efforts

replacement of public sector revenue loss

water and sewer infrastructure

addressing negative economic impacts

premium pay for essential workers

broadband infrastructure.

Foster says it’s vital for public input so the county knows what to prioritize. The Greene County Commission has a survey available with three questions on it. The survey asks you to prioritize five options out of 22 listed.

”The Greene County commissioners definitely want to know what the community thinks,” said Foster. “They don’t just make those decisions. They hear people. They’re accessible to the public. They also believe this is very critical because at this stage of the pandemic they’re asking the question what does our community need now..”

Foster said the funding has to be used before December 2024. The county has the first-half of the money and will receive the second-half of the money next year. The city of Springfield is receiving $40 million.

If you would like to participate in the survey click here. Foster says those without internet access may pick up a survey at nearby county buildings, nonprofits and libraries.

