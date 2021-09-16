Jordan Valley Clinic offering virtual doctor’s visits for Republic School District students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families in Republic will soon have the luxury of not having to take their student out of class for some doctor’s appointments.

The district partnered with Jordan Valley Community Health Center. The service starts October 1. The center already offers school-based services in Lebanon and Hollister.

When a school nurse identifies a need, a Jordan Valley Community Health Center worker facilitates a tele-health visit with a provider. Parents must approve. The providers will see kids for things like ear infections, sore throats and rashes. The doctors may also prescribe medications. Jordan Valley Community Health Center also brings a provider in physically once a month to do things like wild child checks, sports physicals and immunizations. The center will soon offer services through its vision and dental mobile units. The service is also available for staff.

“This is a great partnership for us,” said Natalie Botkin, Republic Schools Director of Health Services. “We are looking to remove barriers and getting access to care for our kids. And that means getting them into medical appointments, dental, vision, mental health appointments. So it’s about serving our kids and our families in more ways than what we can do just here in the school health office.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center says it takes all insurances, including Medicaid. They will also see kids uninsured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.