Judge acquits ex-Texas County sheriff, chief deputy on several charges; trial continues for others

Sigman/Tomaszweski day 2
Sigman/Tomaszweski day 2(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A judge acquitted a former Texas County sheriff and his former chief deputy on several charges Wednesday. The judge, however, did not dismiss all of them.

James Sigman and Jennifer Tomasweski each faced multiple felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from endangering the welfare of a child, to fraud, to unlawful use of a weapon. On Wednesday during the trial in St. Robert on a change of venue, the judge decided to acquit them of most of the charges. Judge John Beger indicated the state failed to make their case.

“I find there’s insufficient evidence,” said Judge Beger. “Where’s the evidence?”

Judge Beger asked prosecutors that question when reviewing all charges levied against the couple. The pair faced a total of eight felonies and two misdemeanors.

”My question to the state is where’s the evidence that he aided or encouraged co-defendant to attempt to cause serious physical injury,” said Judge Beger.

Sigman remains on trial for a felony forgery charge. Tomasewski must answer to charges of endangering a child and felony forgery. The judge said two other charges, robbery and impersonating an officer are under consideration for an acquittal too. The judge will likely make that ruling Thursday.

