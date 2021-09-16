Advertisement

Judge issues verdict in trial involving ex-Texas County sheriff, his chief deputy

Sigman/Tomaszweski day 3
Sigman/Tomaszweski day 3(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - A judge found a former Texas County sheriff and his chief deputy guilty on counts of forgery.

Judge John Beger made a quick ruling in the case of James Sigman and Jennifer Tomaszewski after both sides waived closing arguments on Thursday. Judge Beger found Tomaszewski guilty of two counts of forgery. He found the ex-sheriff Sigman guilty of one count of forgery.

Sigman and Tomaszewski earlier faced multiple felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from endangering the welfare of a child, to fraud, to unlawful use of a weapon. The judge acquitted the couple on those charges, saying the state provided insufficient evidence.

Investigators claimed Sigman hired Lt. Tomaszewski as a jailer in December of 2016. The sheriff then promoted her as a jail administrator on July 12, 2017. After receiving her POST license after graduating from the sheriff’s academy, she then was named Texas County chief deputy. Investigators claim the two have been romantically linked since her first hiring date. Investigators say Lt. Tomaszewski acted as an arresting deputy, despite her not commissioned to do so. Investigators say she used a gun to make an arrest.

Inmates in the jail told investigators Lt. Tomaszewski threatened them or used violent tactics. Investigators say another inmate, considered mentally disabled, was hit in the face by Lt. Tomaszewski while resisting arrest.

Investigators say Tomaszewski’s child was exposed to sexual predators and other violent offenders. The child also ate with inmates the state considers dangerous in the kitchen. Jail staff said there was nothing they could do out of fear of retribution.

The judge set sentencing for October 22.

