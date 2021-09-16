Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host ‘Jeopardy!’

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show announced on Twittter on Thursday.

The game show is still looking for a permanent host after its selectee, Mike Richards, stepped away from the position and was later removed as the show’s producer amid questions about comments he made on a podcast.

Jennings is a former competitor on the show and also served as temporary host last season following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Bialik was been named host of a “Jeopardy!” spinoff series and specials.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.