Advertisement

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to host ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show...
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show announced on Twittter on Thursday.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will host “Jeopardy!” for the rest of the year, the show announced on Twittter on Thursday.

The game show is still looking for a permanent host after its selectee, Mike Richards, stepped away from the position and was later removed as the show’s producer amid questions about comments he made on a podcast.

Jennings is a former competitor on the show and also served as temporary host last season following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

Bialik was been named host of a “Jeopardy!” spinoff series and specials.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The explanation behind latest loud boom in the Ozarks Wednesday
Police investigate death in Marionville, Mo.
Police arrest man in deadly attack in Marionville, Mo.
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh surrendered to authorities on Thursday.
Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud
The Ohio take home experience
The Ohio take home experience
The Massachusetts take home experience
The Massachusetts take home experience
North Port, Florida, police said Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11, 10 days...
Police give update on search for Gabby Petito; missing since road trip with boyfriend