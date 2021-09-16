OnStar leads Greene County deputies to stolen SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Deputies arrested a driver and passenger of a stolen SUV Thursday morning in south Springfield after OnStar pinpointed its location.

Investigators say the thief stole the SUV from a home on Farm Road 144 near Hickory Hills Country Club. Representatives with OnStar notified authorities they were tracking the stolen SUV.

The driver pulled into a gas station at Fremont and Republic where deputies made the arrest.

