Advertisement

OnStar leads Greene County deputies to stolen SUV

Greene County Deputies arrested a driver and passenger of a stolen SUV Thursday morning in...
Greene County Deputies arrested a driver and passenger of a stolen SUV Thursday morning in south Springfield after OnStar pinpointed its location.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Deputies arrested a driver and passenger of a stolen SUV Thursday morning in south Springfield after OnStar pinpointed its location.

Investigators say the thief stole the SUV from a home on Farm Road 144 near Hickory Hills Country Club. Representatives with OnStar notified authorities they were tracking the stolen SUV.

The driver pulled into a gas station at Fremont and Republic where deputies made the arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The explanation behind latest loud boom in the Ozarks Wednesday
Police investigate death in Marionville, Mo.
Police arrest man in deadly attack in Marionville, Mo.
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment

Latest News

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) sheds Texas defender Ovie Oghoufo (18) as he runs for...
No. 20 Arkansas looks to build on Texas win vs. Ga. Southern
Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after a pass breakup in the second...
Chiefs’ Mathieu ready to take field after COVID-19 bout
In this photo provided by the Independence Police Department shows Police Officer Blaize...
Missouri officer dies after being shot responding to call
Taste of the Ozarks: Italian Chopped Brussels Sprouts Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Italian Chopped Brussels Sprouts Salad