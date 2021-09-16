Advertisement

Registration opens for 2021 Turkey Trot in downtown Springfield

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Nothing can stop Springfield’s Thanksgiving tradition, even if we can’t all be together this year.

Registration is now open for the 27th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, presented by Brad Bradshaw, MD, JD, LC, taking place Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28, at the location of your choice.

Participants may register to choose their own route and complete a 5K over Thanksgiving weekend, alone or with friends and family. Registration includes a long-sleeved Turkey Trot t-shirt and commemorative race bib. Discount Early Bird registration is $20/Adult, $15/Kids 12 and under. Early Bird registration closes Nov. 19, 5 p.m. After that, online registration continues through Tues., Nov. 23,11:59 p.m., at $30/Adult, $25/Kids 12 and under.

Packet pick up is a drive-through event held Wednesday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., at Killian Sports Complex, 2141 E. Pythian. Participants may also register on site ($30/Adult and $25/Kids 12 and under) and drop off five food item donations for longtime Turkey Trot partner, Ozarks Food Harvest. Historically, Turkey Trot is one of the nonprofit’s largest food drives of the year.

To keep traffic flowing, access Killian Sports Complex from the intersection of East Chestnut Expressway and Cedarbrook Avenue. Drive north on Cedarbrook to Pythian Street. Take a left (west) on Pythian, follow the road past Cooper Tennis Complex. Take the next right, into the Killian parking lot. Participants will remain in their vehicle, and are asked to please wear a face covering while interacting with staff at the event. A driving map is here.

Participants may upload race times and photos for the chance to win contests and prizes. All race times must be submitted by Sun., Nov. 28,11:59 p.m. at ParkBoard.org/TurkeyTrot. Upload photos to facebook.com/TurkeyTrotSGF

Proceeds from Turkey Trot benefit the Developmental Center of the Ozarks and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

