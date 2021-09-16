Advertisement

Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of another person

The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
The South Kaibab Trail and aptly named Ooh Ahh Point is seen at Grand Canyon National Park.
By FELICIA FONSECA
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Crews searching for a missing man at Grand Canyon National Park made an unexpected discovery this summer.

They found the remains of another person who authorities believe was last seen at the park in 2015.

The medical examiner’s office is working to confirm the identity.

Park officials tentatively have identified the person as 56-year-old Scott Walsh.

Park spokeswoman Joelle Baird says Walsh had been living in Ecuador but had a driver’s license out of Brooklyn, New York.

Park rangers recently linked prescriptions found in a day pack belonging to Walsh with identification in a jacket found with his remains.

