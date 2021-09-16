Seymour, Mo. teenager remembered after deadly crash

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - Zane Hadden, a bright a 17-year-old from Seymour, died in a crash Sept. 10 at around 1 a.m.

Seymour’s Police Chief Steven Pogue said an officer saw Hadden leave a gas station on U.S. 60, but he was swerving on the road. The officer turned on his lights to pull Hadden over, but the 17-year-old did not stop.

Hadden instead turned onto Oak Lawn Road, which was a dirt road. The officer considered it unsafe to pursue and stopped. Seymour Police Chief Steven Pogue said the gravel road was too dangerous for the officer to pursue Hadden.

“The roadway that the vehicle turned on was a gravel roadway, and with the dust that comes off from the gravel roads, and then the fog that evening as well,” said Chief Pogue. “He determined that it was way too dangerous for him to to even attempt to follow the vehicle.”

A Webster County deputy found Hadden’s wreckage a few miles down Oak Lawn Road very early on Sept. 10.

Tina Hadden, Zane’s mother, said he will be remembered as always offering to help.

“He was such a good big brother and he was a good son,” said Tina Hadden. “He was the kind of person, and it’s not very common that you see this anymore, but people holding doors for people or helping someone cross the road. He did all of that.”

Hadden’s mother also said he was very good with his hands, as he worked at the Ozark Pellet Factory and was always working on his truck. She said her son would build fences, fix things for the elderly, drive his friends to work and asked for nothing in return.

“His boss called me and said, I’m a grown man. I’m an adult, and he’s a 17-year-old. He was teaching me things about equipment and about work that I didn’t even know, and he had worked there longer than Zane,” said Tina Hadden.

Tina Hadden said what would be remembered most is how he always spread his love to others.

“His friends sending me messages,” said Tina Hadden. “They’re like, I love you, because he loved you, and I feel like that Zane is maybe speaking through them. He taught people, his love is showing through other people”

Zane Hadden’s funeral will be Sept 18. at 11 a.m. at the Seymour Life Church.

