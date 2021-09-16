Advertisement

Sonic Boom: How to know if your property is covered from damages

Test flights of F-15 air crafts leads to reports of loud booms around the Ozarks.
By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Part of the Ozarks heard a loud boom just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. It turned out to be another sonic boom.

“Heard this big bang,” said Lewis Stone. “I thought the door slammed.”

Stone and his wife ran outside, where they ran into their neighbors.

“We saw the neighbors,” Stone said. “They’re outside looking around. We figured it’s not just us, it’s the whole neighborhood. We were wanting to know what it was.”

It was a sonic boom, the second one heard in just under a week. The boom was caused by an F-15 plane traveling faster than the speed of sound. The F-15 was flying out of Boeing’s headquarters in St. Louis.

KY3 reached out to a spokesperson with Boeing, who responded with the following statement:

“On a mission authorized by the United States Government in support of a customer contract, a Boeing crew in a training flight operated a 90-second test of an F-15 at that time.”

Rafael Gonzalez, Boeing Spokesperson

When asked when they would perform more tests, or what someone should do if they sustained damage to their house because of the aircraft, Boeing declined to comment.

KY3 received a report of damage to windows and siding of homes, possibly because of the shockwaves caused by the aircraft. If you do receive damage, call your insurance agent.

“If it’s not something excluded by the policy, or if there is nothing specific in the policy that says it isn’t covered, then it’s probably covered,” said Bryant Young, with Insurors of the Ozarks.

Coverage will depend on the amount of damage and how it compares to the deductible.

“If the damage is relatively minimal compared to our deductible, you’re probably not going to collect anything from the company,” said Young.

Boeing said if anyone has questions or concerns about a test flight, they are welcome to reach out via email.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The explanation behind latest loud boom in the Ozarks Wednesday
Police investigate death in Marionville, Mo.
Police arrest man in deadly attack in Marionville, Mo.
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Officers responded to Motel 6 near I-44 and Glenstone Tuesday evening.
Police investigating woman’s death inside Springfield motel

Latest News

Rescued New York Cougar adapting in Arkansas
Rescued New York Cougar adapting in Arkansas
Sonic Boom: How to know if your property is covered from damages
Here are the forecast highs for Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Steady as She Goes Highs in the 80′s
Sigman/Tomaszweski day 3
Judge issues verdict in trial involving ex-Texas County sheriff, his chief deputy