Sonic Boom: How to know if your property is covered from damages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Part of the Ozarks heard a loud boom just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. It turned out to be another sonic boom.

“Heard this big bang,” said Lewis Stone. “I thought the door slammed.”

Stone and his wife ran outside, where they ran into their neighbors.

“We saw the neighbors,” Stone said. “They’re outside looking around. We figured it’s not just us, it’s the whole neighborhood. We were wanting to know what it was.”

It was a sonic boom, the second one heard in just under a week. The boom was caused by an F-15 plane traveling faster than the speed of sound. The F-15 was flying out of Boeing’s headquarters in St. Louis.

KY3 reached out to a spokesperson with Boeing, who responded with the following statement:

“On a mission authorized by the United States Government in support of a customer contract, a Boeing crew in a training flight operated a 90-second test of an F-15 at that time.”

When asked when they would perform more tests, or what someone should do if they sustained damage to their house because of the aircraft, Boeing declined to comment.

KY3 received a report of damage to windows and siding of homes, possibly because of the shockwaves caused by the aircraft. If you do receive damage, call your insurance agent.

“If it’s not something excluded by the policy, or if there is nothing specific in the policy that says it isn’t covered, then it’s probably covered,” said Bryant Young, with Insurors of the Ozarks.

Coverage will depend on the amount of damage and how it compares to the deductible.

“If the damage is relatively minimal compared to our deductible, you’re probably not going to collect anything from the company,” said Young.

Boeing said if anyone has questions or concerns about a test flight, they are welcome to reach out via email.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.