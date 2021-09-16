Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Italian Chopped Brussels Sprouts Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Try this fresh take on an Italian salad.

Italian Chopped Brussels Sprouts Salad

Meat:

4 oz Genoa salami

Produce:

1 lb Brussels sprouts

1 1/2 cups Cherry or grape tomatoes

1 (15 ounce) can Chickpeas

1 clove Garlic

1/4 cup Pepperoncinis

1/2 Red onion, small

Condiments:

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup Kalamata or sliced black olives, pitted

1 tsp Sugar or honey

Baking & Spices:

Black pepper

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp salt

Oils & Vinegars:

1/3 cup Olive oil

3 tbsp Red wine vinegar

Dairy:

1/4 cup Parmesan

1/2 cup Provolone cheese

Shred Brussels sprouts. Whisk together vinegar, oil, mustard, sweetener, salt, pepper seasoning and minced garlic. Marinate shredded Brussels sprouts in for 30 minutes. Add all other ingredients to bowl and toss to combine. Recipe serves six to eight.

