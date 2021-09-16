Vernon County deputies arrest wanted fugitive out of Cedar County

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - A traffic stop turned into the arrest of a wanted fugitive from Sparta, Mo.

Vernon County deputies arrested William Noel, 33. He is wanted out of Cedar County for resisting arrest and assault on law enforcement.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says his deputy called for additional units during a routine traffic stope when he recognized Noel was attempting to give him a different name. Noel then took off on foot. The deputy shortly after apprehended him after a pursuit.

A judge ordered Noel held without bond.

