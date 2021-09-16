Advertisement

Woman pleads not guilty in northwest Arkansas officer’s death

Shawna Cash/Elijah Andazola/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Shawna Cash/Elijah Andazola/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A Pine Bluff woman has pleaded not guilty to capital murder, escape, fleeing and other charges in the death of a northwest Arkansas police officer.

Shawna Cash, 23, entered the plea Wednesday in Benton County Circuit Court, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Cash is charged in the June death of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple.

Police have said Cash was driving a vehicle that struck and dragged Apple when he approached the vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty, according to court documents.

A co-defendant, Elijah Andazola, 18, has pleaded not guilty to being an accomplice in Apple’s death.

Cash and Andazola are jailed without bond and a gag order in the case bars attorneys from commenting.

