On Your Side: Why you should start your holiday shopping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Even though some pools are open, it’s time to start thinking about your holiday shopping list. You can blame COVID-19 for that.

If you want your gifts to arrive before Christmas Day, start shopping. A chip shortage, supply shortage and worker shortage means you need to make that Christmas wish list.

If there’s something you really want, do not wait for a discount. Supply chain issues and massive demand means the “it” item might not arrive on time. Same goes for popular electronics, especially game consoles. By the way, the new Nintendo Switch is out October 8.

Start shopping for appliances. If you wait until Black Friday, it might turn out to be a Valentine’s Day gift. Same rule for furniture.

Before you start putting things in your cart, here’s how to get the best deal.

Use sites to save like PriceGrabber, Shopzilla and Consumer Reports.

“At Consumer Reports, we’re always tracking all the deals,” said Anna Kocharian with Consumer Reports. “We have dedicated shopping and deal editors whose main role is to pursue every website and find the best deals on a wide variety of products.”

Join loyalty programs.

“You essentially get a firsthand look at a lot of sales and promotions. Sometimes retailers offer specific discounts for email subscribers, or text subscribers,” said Kocharian.

Follow your favorite stores on social media.

“The fastest way a retailer can reach their audience is via Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. And a lot of times that’s where they’ll be announcing flash sales. So if you’re following them, you get a heads up and can make a move on something fast,” said Kocharian.

Take advantage of buying a product online and then picking it up at the store. You’ll save on shipping fees, which are expected to spike this holiday season.

