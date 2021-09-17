Advertisement

Arkansas reports 33 new COVID deaths and 1,824 virus cases

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases Thursday.

The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 pandemic death toll rose to 7,395, with coronavirus cases rising by 1,824 to 480,934.

Arkansas ranks 19th nationally for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Arkansas fell by 16 to 1,094, with the number on ventilators rising by 17 to 306.

“This shows the deadly nature of this virus,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted, referring to the deaths and increase in patients on ventilators. “Don’t take a risk; please get vaccinated.”

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units increased by six to 456. There are 35 ICU beds available in the state, though it’s unclear how many of those are equipped for COVID-19 patients.

The Health Department on Thursday also reported 3,334 active coronavirus cases among students and employees at the state’s public schools and 544 at colleges and universities.

